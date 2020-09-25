Burger King
Offer
2h ago
Expires : Today
14 Likes 0 Comments
8See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only, Burger King is offering a 'Pay What You Want' Whopper Deal through the app [iOS or Android]. Get a Whopper for whatever price you're willing to pay. All donations will go to No Kid Hungry through the BK McLamore Foundation.
Find your nearest BK here.
See this offer in their Facebook post.
Note: valid at participating locations.
🏷 Deal Tagsfood restaurants burger Burger king Whopper Fast Food dining out Meals
What's the matter?