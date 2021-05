Every Friday from now through 7/30, Grubhub is offering a Popeyes Sandwich Combo for free on orders of $20 or more with free delivery!



Offer Details:

Eligible menu items include Classic Chicken Sandwich Combo and Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo



To redeem, select promotional item on menu prior to checkout



Discount will automatically apply at checkout



Limit 1 promotional item per customer per day. Order subtotal must be at least $20



Available at participating locations only