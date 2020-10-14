Amazon
Offer
5h ago
Expires : 10/14/20
15 Likes 0 Comments
13See Deal
About this Deal
|
Right now, Whole Foods is offering a free $10 Amazon Prime Day credit when you spend $10+ in store or online!
Plus, from now until 10/12, you can also earn another $10 Prime Day credit when you spend $10+ on select small business products.
Mark your calendars because Prime Day will take place on October 13!
Learn more about Prime savings here.
🏷 Deal Tagsfood amazon groceries Whole foods prime day saving tips
What's the matter?