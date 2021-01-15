Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Smashburger

2-Days Only! $6 Pulled Pork Tailgater
$6
20h ago
Expires : 01/17/21
13  Likes 2  Comments
5
See Deal

About this Deal

This weekend only, Smashburger is offering their new Pulled Pork Tailgater for only $6!

Made with savory, slow-smoked pulled pork and topped with caramelized onions, melty Swiss, and Angus beef -- all piled on a pretzel bun with spicy mustard.

Find your nearest Smashburger here.

Note: available at participating locations for a limited time.

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurants Smashburger Fast Food Burgers food deals dining out Meals
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
18h ago
🤩 🤩 🤩 🤩 🤩
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
20h ago
Received in 1/15 emailer: While supplies last. Offer valid 1/16 - 1/17 2021 only. Valid only at participating restaurants, take-out and Smashburger.com. Not available through third-party delivery. Not valid with other offers or discounts. While supplies last. No cash value. Taxes not included. ©2021 Smashburger IP Holder LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Likes Reply
