Smashburger
$6
20h ago
Expires : 01/17/21
13 Likes 2 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
This weekend only, Smashburger is offering their new Pulled Pork Tailgater for only $6!
Made with savory, slow-smoked pulled pork and topped with caramelized onions, melty Swiss, and Angus beef -- all piled on a pretzel bun with spicy mustard.
Find your nearest Smashburger here.
Note: available at participating locations for a limited time.
🏷 Deal Tagsfood restaurants Smashburger Fast Food Burgers food deals dining out Meals
What's the matter?