|
Select restaurants are offering students free food for getting good grades! Kids just need to bring in their report cards to be eligible for offer. Find out where to score this deal below.
Note: these offers are valid at participating locations only. Check with your local store to make sure they are offering this promotion for students.
Restaurants Offering Free Food to Students:
Applebee's (more coupons): The A is for Apple Program gives kids a certificate for a free kids' meals.
Baskin Robbins (more coupons): Free cone w/ report card showing good grades.
Burger King (more coupons): Students are able to score free Hamburger or Ice Cream Cone for scoring 100% on a test at Burger King. This offer has a limit of one hamburger or ice cream per week and per student.
Chick-fil-A (more coupons): Free 8-pack of chicken nuggets or free ice cream cone for A’s and B’s.
Chuck E. Cheese’s (more coupons): Kids earn up to 15 tokens for their good grades (food purchase is required) .
Cold Stone Creamery (more coupons): Free ice cream for good grades for kindergarten students up to fifth graders.
IHOP (more coupons): Free kids meal with good report card grades.
Krispy Kreme (more coupons): Free doughnut for A's on students report card. Kids can claim up to 6 free donuts.
McDonald’s (more coupons): Kindergarten to 5th graders earn a free happy meal and 6–12 graders get a free value meal with straight A’s.
Pizza Hut (more coupons): Free personal pan pizza and soda or milk for Elementary thru Middle School aged kids with at least 3 A’s (dine-in only).
Sonic Drive-In (more coupons): Positive Behavior Support certificates given for honor roll, perfect attendance, and birthdays. Contains a coupon for a free item.
Wendy’s (more coupons): Free Frosty for kids with A’s and B’s. Must show report card.
Other Offers For Students:
Banks: Some banks, including Zions Bank, Alpine Bank and more will reward students who receive good grades with a small monetary amount added to their bank account. If your child has a bank account set up, contact your bank to see if they have any special rewards for your child.
Car Insurance Companies: Various insurance companies including Esurance, Geico, Liberty Mutual and more will offer discounts on a teen’s insurance for good grades! Check with your insurance company today to see what they may be eligible for.
Justice (more coupons): Get $5 off entire purchase w/ a good report card that's been issued within the past 30 days.