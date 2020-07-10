On Wednesday, Ruby Tuesday had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Like many eateries, the restaurant chain has been greatly impacted by the pandemic. A majority of the company's revenue came from in-door dining, but when the mandate came to shut those operations down earlier this year due to Covid, the chain struggled to adjust.



The restaurant has already been experiencing financial difficulty for several years. It has permanently closed 185 restaurants. More than 230 locations are still open and operating. The CEO commented that the hope is that filing Chapter 11 will help relieve some of the financial strain and get Ruby Tuesday back on more steady footing as a business.



Read more here.



What do you think of Rube Tuesday filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection? Let us know in the comments below!