Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Sams Club Coupons

Sams Club

Back! Free $45 Off $45 Coupon w/ New Membership
HOT
Offer
Jul 02, 2020
Expires : 07/31/20
38  Likes 16  Comments
7
See Deal
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎

About this Deal

This hot deal is back again! Sam's Club is offering a $45 off $45 coupon when you sign-up for a new membership for $45!

Note: $45 off $45 coupon valid on qualifying items in one transaction.

Join today here to get your coupon!

🏷 Deal Tags

food freebies groceries Free coupon Sams Club Free W/P Offers
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 9  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Afarh32
Afarh32 (L1)
Jul 15, 2020
Oh, relly these are back. I believe last week this one expired. Again back :).
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jul 02, 2020
Hi @Nila20

You will receive a free $45 coupon after signing up for a new membership. So you can pay with your $45 coupon for your first purchase.
Likes Reply
Nila20
Nila20 (L1)
Jul 05, 2020
It says "Purchases of alcoholic beverages, tobacco, milk, fuel, pharmacy, gift cards, memberships or shipping costs are not included in this offer." what does it mean MEMBERSHIP?
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 05, 2020
It means the $45 off coupon can not be used to buy above mentions items or pay for membership fees.
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 05, 2020
@Nila20 Yes, Your Order must be greater than $45 and actually your paying nothing for the membership. Is not great deal ?
Likes Reply
Nila20
Nila20 (L1)
Jul 05, 2020
Yes Thanks. And also $10 back for chase members.
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 05, 2020
You are welcome :)
Likes Reply
Nila20
Nila20 (L1)
Jul 02, 2020
So we need to spend $45 (membership fee) + $45 or more purchase to get $45 back ?
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jul 02, 2020
If you don't see this offer on the landing page, trying refreshing :) the offer will be at the top of the page once loaded.
Likes Reply
see more comments 6
Sams Club See All arrow
Sams Club
Sams Club
October Savings Event Now Live!
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Member’s Mark Fall Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Simple Mobile iPhone 8 Plus
$294.98 $389.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Free $45 Off $45 Coupon w/ New Membership
Offer
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Free Rotisserie Chicken, Pizza, & Cupcakes Offer
Free W/P
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Tramontina Polished Aluminum 16" Roasting Pan
$29.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Folia Mid-Century Modern Dining Table (Glass)
$329.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Hershey's Chocolate Candy Bar Variety Pack, Fundraising Kit (52 Ct.) - Sam's Club
$31.18 $35.18
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
OIF Mesh High-Back Chair
$99.98 $157.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Sams Club
Sams Club
60-Pieces Tytan Magnetic Learning Tiles Building Set
$19.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
HOT
Popeyes
Popeyes
Free 3-Pc Tenders Offer is Back!
Free W/P
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
Jack In The Box
Jack In The Box
99¢ Regular Shakes (4 Flavors) + 2 Tacos!
99¢
ALDI
ALDI
New Weekly Ad for 10/7 (In-Store)
WeeklyAD
HOT
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
Dominos
Dominos
50% Off First-Time App Orders
50% Off
Olive Garden
Olive Garden
Buy One Entree, Take One Home for $5
BOGO
Amazon
Amazon
Free $10 Prime Day Credit w/ $10 Purchase
Offer
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
Amazon
Amazon
Outdoor Smart Plug-Aoycocr Smart Outlet with 2 Sockets,Compatible with Alexa,Google Assistant and IFTTT,Wi-Fi Outlet Wireless Re
$11.99 $25.99
Amazon
Amazon
KEEPTO Resistance Bands Set Exercise Workout Fitness Bands with Door Anchor Handles for Men&Women Resistance Training Physical Therapy Home Workouts Yoga Pilates,150 LBS(12PCS)
$11.19 $27.98
FREE SHIPPING
Subway
Subway
Heads Up! Check Email for BOGO Single Use Coupon | Subway®
BOGO
Amazon
Amazon
C4 Ripped Sport Pre Workout Powder Arctic Snow Cone | NSF Certified for Sport + Sugar Free Preworkout Energy Supplement for Men & Women | 135mg Caffeine + Weight Loss | 30 Servings
$14.10 $22.99
Amazon
Amazon
9 Count(3 Pack with 3 in Each) Everyone Hand Soap: Lavender and Coconut, 12.75 Ounce
$19.84 $52.55
Amazon
Amazon
3 Quantity of 20 Fl Oz Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Hydrating Face Wash & Body Wash
$19.90 $47.97
Amazon
Amazon
Aqua Magic Mat - Kids Painting Writing Doodle Board Toy - Color Doodle Drawing Mat Bring Magic Pens Educational Toys for Age 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Year Old Girls Boys Age Toddler Gift (Pink)
$28.99
FREE SHIPPING
No Touch Forehead Thermometer Digital Infrared Fever Thermometer for Adults Kids
$16.2 $49.98
Amazon
Amazon
No Touch Forehead Thermometer Digital Infrared Fever Thermometer for Adults Kids
$16.2 $49.98
arrow
arrow