Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

ALDI

Savings to Kick Off Memorial Day
Roundup
12h ago
Expires : 06/01/21
5  Likes 3  Comments
0
See Deal

About this Deal

Planning a Memorial Day Cookout? If so, head into your local ALDI store where you can stock up on everything you need for your Memorial Day gathering & More.

Food & Beverages
  • Baker's Corner Regular Marshmallows : 69¢
  • 3 for $12 Coca-Cola 12-Packs : $4 per pack
  • 24-Pack PurAqua Purified Drinking Water : $1.99 (was $2.29)
  • Parkview Uncured Beef Franks : $2.89
  • Cattlemen's Ranch Roasted Garlic or Onion Black Angus Beef Patties (6 per pack) : $7.49
  • Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Artisan Pizza : $4.99
  • Belmont Super Premium Ice Cream Pint : $1.79 (was $2.09)
  • Benton's Jumbo Waffle Cones : $1.59 (was $1.89)
  • Happy Farms Mozzarella Shredded Cheese : $3.39 (was $3.99)

    Fruits & Vegatables
  • Large Seedless Watermelon : $3.99
  • Blueberries : $2.49 Per Pint
  • Large Hass Avocados : 89¢
  • 10-oz Cherub Grape Tomatoes : $2.69
  • 4-Pack Sweet Corn : $1.99

    Fresh Meat & Seafood
  • Fresh 73% Lean Ground Beef : $1.99 Per Lb
  • Fresh Family Pack Thin-Sliced Boneless Pork Chops : $2.99 Per Lb
  • Fresh Wild Caught Sockeye Salmon : $11.89 Per Lb
  • Fresh Family Pack Chicken Breasts : $1.69 Per Lb (was $1.89)

    checkout more deals in their weekly ad for 05/26.

    Note: Aldi will have limited hours on Memorial Day, 5/31, from 9am-6pm. So shop early.

    • 🏷 Deal Tags

    food dining aldi groceries Pizza Memorial Day Drinks & Beverages meats
    Flag this deal
    Edit this deal
    What's the matter?

    💬 3  Comments

    Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
    BurnsE
    BurnsE (L4)
    1h ago
    dupe, deals from this RU are duplicating deals in ALDI weekly ad
    https://www.dealsplus.com/food-beverages-tobacco_deals/p_new-weekly-ad-for-4-21-4-27

    In 2020 I did same similar and admin explained to me that it was duplicate, all those offers are in the weekly ad, so it is duplicate.
    https://www.dealsplus.com/food-beverages-tobacco_deals/p_aldi-spook-tacular-finds
    see comments
    Likes Reply
    prince16pream
    prince16pream (L3)
    3m ago
    Admin, this Roundup was created with memorial day celebration essentials , does not include every other category deals including (kitchen, home & garden, Apparel and more), where the last year buried reference include everything on the weekly ad, it is not hard to see difference. As an example https://www.dealsplus.com/home-garden_deals/p_aldi-garden-patio-deals-from-59 , the MM created RU kind of deal with what is suitable for the current season :).
    Likes Reply
    shalini31
    shalini31 (L2)
    6h ago
    👍
    Likes Reply
    ALDI See All arrow
    ALDI Weekly Ad & More!
    ALDI
    ALDI Weekly Ad & More!
    WeeklyAD
    Belavi Boho Hanging Chair (In-Store)
    ALDI
    Belavi Boho Hanging Chair (In-Store)
    $39.99
    Rieger Begonia in Mult. Colors (In-Store)
    ALDI
    Rieger Begonia in Mult. Colors (In-Store)
    $8.99
    ROUND UP
    ALDI
    ALDI
    Savings to Kick Off Memorial Day
    ROUNDUP
    Product Shipping Delays
    ALDI
    Product Shipping Delays
    NEWS
    Cattlemen's Ranch Roasted Garlic or Onion Black Angus Beef Patties
    ALDI
    Cattlemen's Ranch Roasted Garlic or Onion Black Angus Beef Patties
    $7.49
    Belavi Solar Garden Figurine
    ALDI
    Belavi Solar Garden Figurine
    $12.99
    3 for $12 Coca-Cola 12-Packs (In-Store)
    ALDI
    3 for $12 Coca-Cola 12-Packs (In-Store)
    $4 ea
    Serra Ladies' Soft Robe
    ALDI
    Serra Ladies' Soft Robe
    $12.99
    Aldi Updated Mask Policy (Effective 5/18)
    ALDI
    Aldi Updated Mask Policy (Effective 5/18)
    NEWS
    arrow
    arrow
    👀 Related Deals
    From Related Categories
    ROUND UP
    Roundup
    National Hamburger Day Deals 2021
    ROUNDUP
    HOT
    ALDI Weekly Ad & More!
    ALDI
    ALDI Weekly Ad & More!
    WeeklyAD
    70¢ Cheeseburger + More!
    Burger King
    70¢ Cheeseburger + More!
    70¢
    4 Tacos for 99¢!
    Jack In The Box
    4 Tacos for 99¢!
    99¢
    The All-New BTS Meal!
    McDonalds
    The All-New BTS Meal!
    Offer
    ROUND UP
    DealsPlus
    DealsPlus
    Covid Vaccine Freebies, Deals & More
    ROUNDUP
    Free 10-Pc Nuggets w/ Any Purchase
    Wendys
    Free 10-Pc Nuggets w/ Any Purchase
    Free W/P
    Free Bud Light Beer + More
    Free Bud Light Beer + More
    Freebie
    ROUND UP
    McDonalds
    McDonalds
    McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
    ROUNDUP
    Free 2-Pack Beyond Burgers Every Friday!
    Free 2-Pack Beyond Burgers Every Friday!
    Freebie
    HOT
    arrow
    arrow
    From Related DealTags
    ALDI Weekly Ad & More!
    ALDI
    ALDI Weekly Ad & More!
    WeeklyAD
    Product Shipping Delays
    ALDI
    Product Shipping Delays
    NEWS
    Aldi Updated Mask Policy (Effective 5/18)
    ALDI
    Aldi Updated Mask Policy (Effective 5/18)
    NEWS
    Aldi 101: How to Save On Groceries, Get $2.95 Wine, Knock-off Chick-fil-A and Find Rare Deals Without Coupons
    USA TODAY
    Aldi 101: How to Save On Groceries, Get $2.95 Wine, Knock-off Chick-fil-A and Find Rare Deals Without Coupons
    NEWS
    Rieger Begonia in Mult. Colors (In-Store)
    ALDI
    Rieger Begonia in Mult. Colors (In-Store)
    $8.99
    3-Pack Huntington Home Mini Glass Candles
    ALDI
    3-Pack Huntington Home Mini Glass Candles
    $6.99
    Belavi Boho Hanging Chair (In-Store)
    ALDI
    Belavi Boho Hanging Chair (In-Store)
    $39.99
    3 for $12 Coca-Cola 12-Packs (In-Store)
    ALDI
    3 for $12 Coca-Cola 12-Packs (In-Store)
    $4 ea
    Instacart Launches "Priority Delivery" & Introduces 30-Minute Grocery Delivery
    Instacart
    Instacart Launches "Priority Delivery" & Introduces 30-Minute Grocery Delivery
    NEWS
    ROUND UP
    ALDI
    ALDI
    Savings to Kick Off Memorial Day
    ROUNDUP
    arrow
    arrow