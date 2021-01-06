Planning a Memorial Day Cookout? If so, head into your local ALDI store where you can stock up on everything you need for your Memorial Day gathering & More.



Food & Beverages

Baker's Corner Regular Marshmallows : 69¢

3 for $12 Coca-Cola 12-Packs : $4 per pack

24-Pack PurAqua Purified Drinking Water : $1.99 (was $2.29)

Parkview Uncured Beef Franks : $2.89

Cattlemen's Ranch Roasted Garlic or Onion Black Angus Beef Patties (6 per pack) : $7.49

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Artisan Pizza : $4.99

Belmont Super Premium Ice Cream Pint : $1.79 (was $2.09)

Benton's Jumbo Waffle Cones : $1.59 (was $1.89)

Happy Farms Mozzarella Shredded Cheese : $3.39 (was $3.99)



Fruits & Vegatables

Large Seedless Watermelon : $3.99

Blueberries : $2.49 Per Pint

Large Hass Avocados : 89¢

10-oz Cherub Grape Tomatoes : $2.69

4-Pack Sweet Corn : $1.99



Fresh Meat & Seafood

Fresh 73% Lean Ground Beef : $1.99 Per Lb

Fresh Family Pack Thin-Sliced Boneless Pork Chops : $2.99 Per Lb

Fresh Wild Caught Sockeye Salmon : $11.89 Per Lb

Fresh Family Pack Chicken Breasts : $1.69 Per Lb (was $1.89)



checkout more deals in their weekly ad for 05/26.



Note: Aldi will have limited hours on Memorial Day, 5/31, from 9am-6pm . So shop early.