Cheesecake Factory

$5 Cheesecake Slice or Layer Cake
$5.00 $7.95
4h ago
Expires : Today
For National Dessert Month, The Cheesecake Factory is offering a slice of cheesecake or layer cake for only $5.00 when you apply code SLICEFIVE at online checkout!

Note: valid for dine-in, pickup and delivery orders only.

Plus, from 10/2 to 10/9, get $10 off your $40 order placed on the The Cheesecake Factory website or via DoorDash with code CHEESECAKE10 used at online checkout.

Find your nearest location here.

food restaurants cheesecake cheesecake factory Chocolate food deals dining out Meals
💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
