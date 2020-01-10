For National Dessert Month, The Cheesecake Factory is offering a slice of cheesecake or layer cake for only $5.00 when you apply code SLICEFIVE at online checkout!



Note: valid for dine-in, pickup and delivery orders only.



Plus, from 10/2 to 10/9, get $10 off your $40 order placed on the The Cheesecake Factory website or via DoorDash with code CHEESECAKE10 used at online checkout.



Find your nearest location here.