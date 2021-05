Amazon is offering this 5-Piece Starbucks Affection Gift Box for only $14.40 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.



Details:

Includes:

2.5-oz Starbucks French Roast ground 100% Arabica coffee

2x 12-oz stoneware mugs with Starbucks branding

2x 1-oz Daelman’s authentic Dutch caramel mini Stroopwafels

Themed greeting card

Received 4+ stars from over 240 reviews