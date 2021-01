Amazon is offering this Starbucks Dark Roast Ground Coffee — French Roast —100% Arabica— 1 bag(28 oz.) for only $9.79 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.



Details:

French Roast is smoky and singular--the pure, explosive flavor of our darkest roast

While the look of the package has changed, this is still the same great-tasting Starbucks coffee you know and love

For best taste, use cold, filtered water and store ground coffee in a cool, dark place