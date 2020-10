Woot has this 100-Count Starbucks K Cups (3 Flavors) for only $34.99 with free shipping for Prime members!



Product Details:

Designed for use with the Keurig Single Cup Brewing System



Starbucks Caramel is a smooth, medium-roasted coffee with buttery caramel flavor to satisfy sweet cravings



Starbucks Veranda Blend is a lighter, gentler take on the Starbucks roast, is flavorful without being overly bold



Starbucks Vanilla is a blend of luscious, natural vanilla with lightly roasted coffee