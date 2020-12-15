Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Starbucks

Starbucks Suspends 'Happy Hour' Promotions
News
22h ago
Starbucks has announced that they will temporarily suspend their 'Happy Hour' promotion in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. These offers include the popular buy one, get one free handcrafted beverages for Rewards members [free to join] that was offered on various Thursdays between 2pm and 7pm.

Due to the popular promotion drawing a large amount of people in its stores, the company has decided that it's in the best interest of the public's safety to halt offering the deal until Coronavirus cases decrease. The next dates the promotion was supposed to run include 12/17 and 1/7/21, but those will not take place. Starbucks will, however, offer more 'Double Star Days' for Rewards members as an incentive to keep customers returning.

Read more here.

What do you think of Starbucks' decision to suspend their 'Happy Hour' promo? Let us know in the comments below!

News Starbucks Coffee retail retail news Happy Hour Coronavirus Covid-19
