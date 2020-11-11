Subway
Now through 11/15, Subway is offering Any Footlong for $5.99 when you use code 599FOOTLONG online, or present the QR code located on the coupon in your email at register.
Also, score Any 6" Sub for $3.49 with code 3496INCH at checkout, or use the QR code located on the coupon in your email at register.
Find your nearest Subway here.
