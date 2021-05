Macy's has the 4-Pc Circulon Symmetry Hard Anodized Cookware Set for only $34.95 with free shipping!



Details:

Set includes

11" fry pan

10" x 15" cookie pan

slotted turner

solid spoon

Both pans are PFOA-free



Cookware is oven safe to 400°F



Cookie pan to 450°F



Received 4+ stars from over 25 reviews