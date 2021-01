Church's Chicken is now offering a Texas Tenders 'N Shrimp Meal for only $5 at participating locations!



Each Meal Includes:

2 Texas Tenders



4 Crispy Shrimp



Fries



Honey-Butter Biscuit



Cocktail Sauce



Smoky Honey-Q Sauce

