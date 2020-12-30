Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
TGI Fridays

Cluck-It-Bucket of Wings
$20.20
5h ago
Expires : 01/12/21
Now through 1/12/21, TGI Fridays is helping you say goodbye to 2020 with this shareable Cluck-It Bucket of Wings (traditional or boneless) for just $20.20! You can also opt for Chicken Fingers and French Fries.

Order your Cluck-It Bucket now here.

Find your nearest TGI Fridays here.

Note: valid at participating locations.

restaurants chicken Fast Food food deals dining out TGI Fridayâ€™s Takeout Meals
