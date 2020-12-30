TGI Fridays
Expires : 01/12/21
Now through 1/12/21, TGI Fridays is helping you say goodbye to 2020 with this shareable Cluck-It Bucket of Wings (traditional or boneless) for just $20.20! You can also opt for Chicken Fingers and French Fries.
Order your Cluck-It Bucket now here.
Find your nearest TGI Fridays here.
Note: valid at participating locations.
