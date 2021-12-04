Popeyes is now offering a Chicken Sandwich for free during their "Free Throw" offer! Simply make a digital purchase from now until April 5 to unlock your free Chicken Sandwich coupon to be used on a future order of $10 or more.



Find your nearest Popeyes here.



Note: you will have until April 12 to redeem your free Chicken Sandwich offer.



How to Redeem:

Place a Popeyes app or online order before April 5

Your Free Chicken Sandwich coupon will be loaded to your account

Redeem your coupon by April 12