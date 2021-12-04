Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Popeyes

Free Chicken Sandwich w/ "Free Throw" Offer
Offer
53m ago
Expires : 04/12/21
About this Deal

Popeyes is now offering a Chicken Sandwich for free during their "Free Throw" offer! Simply make a digital purchase from now until April 5 to unlock your free Chicken Sandwich coupon to be used on a future order of $10 or more.

Find your nearest Popeyes here.

Note: you will have until April 12 to redeem your free Chicken Sandwich offer.

How to Redeem:
  1. Place a Popeyes app or online order before April 5
  2. Your Free Chicken Sandwich coupon will be loaded to your account
  3. Redeem your coupon by April 12

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
1h ago
Admin/Mods Please help me set the expiration on this deal
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
43m ago
Let's set the expiration date for 4/12 (when users have to redeem their offer by). After 4/5, we'll re-edit the deal as a reminder for users to redeem their offer.
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
7m ago
Can I Please request to change the image with https://www.dealsplus.com/ai/0x0/dealimage/20000/8472000/8472075_1616093309.jpg , thanks
