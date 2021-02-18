Krispy Kreme
Free
1h ago
Expires : Today
5 Likes 1 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only, in honor of NASA's Perseverance Rover making it's epic landing on Mars, Krispy Kreme is offering a Mars Doughnut at participating locations. Even better, score one for free when you submit proof of your boarding pass from NASA's "Send Your Name to Mars" program!
You can obtain proof of your boarding pass here.
Find your nearest participating shop here.
🏷 Deal Tagsfood Breakfast Krispy Kreme Donuts Doughnuts food deals Mars Meals
What's the matter?