Krispy Kreme

Free Mars Doughnuts Today!
Free
1h ago
Expires : Today
5  Likes 1  Comments
5
About this Deal

Today only, in honor of NASA's Perseverance Rover making it's epic landing on Mars, Krispy Kreme is offering a Mars Doughnut at participating locations. Even better, score one for free when you submit proof of your boarding pass from NASA's "Send Your Name to Mars" program!

You can obtain proof of your boarding pass here.

Find your nearest participating shop here.

food Breakfast Krispy Kreme Donuts Doughnuts food deals Mars Meals
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
1h ago
