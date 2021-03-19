UberEATS
Hey there basketball fans! Uber Eats is now offering March Madness 2021 BOGO Deals, where you can score great buy one, get one free offers from your favorite restaurants, through their mobile app [iOS or Android]. These BOGO free offers run until 4/5, so you can score cheap bites all tournament long.
How to Access These BOGO Deals:
See more info in this Elite Daily article.
