BOGO Free March Madness 2021 Deals!
54m ago
Expires : 04/05/21
Hey there basketball fans! Uber Eats is now offering March Madness 2021 BOGO Deals, where you can score great buy one, get one free offers from your favorite restaurants, through their mobile app [iOS or Android]. These BOGO free offers run until 4/5, so you can score cheap bites all tournament long.

How to Access These BOGO Deals:
  1. Open your Uber Eats app [iOS or Android]
  2. Look for the double basketball icon on the left side of the home screen
  3. Tap the icon that says "Buy 1, Get 1"
  4. This will bring up a list of spots offering BOGO free deals
  5. Pick your favorite offer and order away!

See more info in this Elite Daily article.

