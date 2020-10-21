Burger King
It's $1 Whopper Wednesday at Burger King! Get a Flame Grilled Whopper for just $1.00 when you order via the mobile app [iOS or Android].
Normally, they offer Whoppers for $2 on Wednesday, so you do not want to miss this deal!
Note: must log into account to redeem.
Find your nearest location here.
Other Notable Wednesday Offers:
