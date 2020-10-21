Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Burger King

$1 Whopper Wednesday
HOT
$1.00 $4.19
6h ago
Expires : Today
16  Likes 9  Comments
14
See Deal

About this Deal

It's $1 Whopper Wednesday at Burger King! Get a Flame Grilled Whopper for just $1.00 when you order via the mobile app [iOS or Android].

Normally, they offer Whoppers for $2 on Wednesday, so you do not want to miss this deal!

Note: must log into account to redeem.

Find your nearest location here.

Other Notable Wednesday Offers:
  • $2 Double Whopper
  • $3 Triple Whopper

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurants burger Burger king Fast Food Burgers food deals Meals
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 8  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
48m ago
🔥 🔥 🔥
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
1h ago
👍 👍
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
12h ago
Available today, 1/13
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
4 days ago
Back again for Wednesdays listed under Offers on BK website
Likes Reply
Enzeraika
Enzeraika (L1)
23 days ago
Yum!!
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
23 days ago
Available 12/23
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Oct 21, 2020
Available Today
Likes Reply
charisma00777
charisma00777 (L2)
Sep 09, 2020
updated
Likes Reply
see more comments 5
Burger King See All arrow
Burger King
Burger King
$1 Whopper Wednesday
$1.00 $4.19
HOT
Burger King
Burger King
$3 Snack Box is Back!
$3
Burger King
Burger King
$20 Ultimate Party Bundle (App Offer)
Offer
Burger King
Burger King
New $1 'Your Way' Menu
$1
Burger King
Burger King
1 Free Whopper Sandwich w/ Purchase (New Users) Delivery Orders
Free W/P
Burger King
Burger King
10-Pc. Chicken Nuggets
$1.49
Burger King
Burger King
$2 Whopper Wednesday is Back.
$2.00
Burger King
Burger King
$6 Small Bacon King Combo Meal
$6.00
Burger King
Burger King
2 for $5 Mix n' Match Deal.
$2.50 ea
Burger King
Burger King
3 for $3 Double Cheeseurger or Chicken Jr. BLT
$3.00
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A
Free Chocolate Fudge Brownie (No Purchase Needed)
Freebie
HOT
Cheesecake Factory
Cheesecake Factory
Free Cheesecake Slice Offer!
Free W/P
HOT
Popeyes
Popeyes
Free Chicken Sandwich Offer
Free W/P $3.99
Burger King
Burger King
$1 Whopper Wednesday
$1.00 $4.19
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
Sams Club
Sams Club
Free $45 Gift Card w/ 1-Year Membership
Offer
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
Panera Bread
Panera Bread
Free 3-Months of Unlimited Coffee!
Freebie
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Burger King
Burger King
$3 Snack Box is Back!
$3
Burger King
Burger King
1 Free Whopper Sandwich w/ Purchase (New Users) Delivery Orders
Free W/P
Burger King
Burger King
$6 Small Bacon King Combo Meal
$6.00
Burger King
Burger King
$20 Ultimate Party Bundle (App Offer)
Offer
Burger King
Burger King
$5 Two Oreo Cookie Shakes
$5.00
Burger King
Burger King
$1 Whopper Wednesday
$1.00 $4.19
HOT
Burger King
Burger King
10-Pc. Chicken Nuggets
$1.49
Burger King Redesigned Logo and Signs with Whopper - Business Insider
NEWS
arrow
arrow