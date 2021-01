Walgreens is offering this Wonderful Pistachios 13-Oz Gift Bag for only $2.70 when you use code EXTRA10 (extra 10% off) at checkout with free in-store pickup where available.



Details:

0 g trans fat



No cholesterol



13 Ounces of Roasted Wonderful Pistachios



Non-GMO Project Certified



Gluten Free



Kosher Certified



Halal Certified