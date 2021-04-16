Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

NBC News

Amazon Is Turning Disused Shopping Malls Into Fulfillment Centers
News
14h ago
7  Likes 2  Comments
0
See Deal

About this Deal

Malls that buckled due to e-commerce or suffered during the pandemic are being given new life by the very entity that precipitated their decline — Amazon.

Over the last several months, the retail giant has gone on a shopping spree of its own, buying up disused malls across the country and turning them into distribution centers.

The pandemic has accelerated Amazon’s retail business, as stores closed and people hunkered down at home to curb coronavirus infections. Net sales increased 37 percent in 2020 compared to the year before, leading the company to invest roughly $44 billion in capital expenditures. Its fulfillment center footprint grew by 50 percent in 2020 compared to the year before. This also translates to more jobs.

🏷 Deal Tags

amazon News jobs distribution shopping malls sales are up mall locations pandemic
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
just now
💕 💕
Likes Reply
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
14m ago
Not surprised at all. I'm sure Amazon is getting amazing deals on these buildings.
Likes Reply
NBC News See All arrow
NBC News
NBC News
Amazon Is Buying Disused Shopping Malls and Turning Them Into Fulfillment Centers
NEWS
NBC News
NBC News
Pfizer Requests FDA Clearance for Vaccine in Kids Ages 12 to 15
NEWS
NBC News
NBC News
Get Ready for Higher Grocery Bills with Fewer Coupons and Promotions for the Rest of the Year
NEWS
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
NBC News
NBC News
Amazon Is Buying Disused Shopping Malls and Turning Them Into Fulfillment Centers
NEWS
Cheryl's
Cheryl's
Cheryl's Classic Spring 24-Cookie Gift Box
$16.00 $39.99
Cashback Available
Cheryl's
Cheryl's
6 Buttercream Frosted Peaches and Cream Cookie Sampler + $10 Reward Card + Free Shipping
$12.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Costco Travel
Costco Travel
Limited-Time Travel Hot Deals
SALE
Post Cereal Class Action Settlement (Claim Now!)
NEWS
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Will You Receive a 'Plus Up' Stimulus Check?
NEWS
Tax Filing Deadlines in Every State
NEWS
CNET
CNET
Want to Own a Flying Car? Reserve Now!
NEWS
CNBC
CNBC
Jeff Bezos in His Final Letter As Amazon CEO: ‘The World Wants You to Be Typical. Don’t Let It Happen’
NEWS
Yahoo
Yahoo
You'll Need to Be Vaccinated If You Want to Take a Cruise, But You Don't Need The COVID-19 Vaccine for All Travel - Yet
NEWS
CNET
CNET
Child Tax Credit: Parents of 2021 Babies Have One Extra Thing to Do to Claim Payments
NBC News
NBC News
Amazon Is Turning Disused Shopping Malls Into Fulfillment Centers
NEWS
Yahoo
Yahoo
Kroger Announces Launch of America’s First Automated Customer Fulfillment Center
NEWS
arrow
arrow