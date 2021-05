Now through 5/16, Krispy Kreme is offering a Limited-Edition 2021 Graduate Dozen!



Find your nearest location here.



Graduate Dozen Includes:

Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled



Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled



Cake Batter Filled



Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles



Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced



Original Glazed doughnuts

Upcoming Notable Offers:

Free 2021 Graduate Dozen when seniors wear their cap & gown or other qualifying graduating item in-store