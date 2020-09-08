For week 3 of their Summer of DashPass event, DoorDash is offering DashPass members buy one, get one free Chipotle entrees with code CHIPOTLE20 used at online checkout!



Note: Must be signed into your DashPass account to redeem offer.



Editor's note: Even though DashPass is $9.99/month, many users say that it's totally worth it and we agree. If you have DashPass and love/hate it, please share why in the comments!