BOGO Free Chipotle Entrees

BOGO
+ Varied Shipping
Expires: 08/16/20
For week 3 of their Summer of DashPass event, DoorDash is offering DashPass members buy one, get one free Chipotle entrees with code CHIPOTLE20 used at online checkout!

Note: Must be signed into your DashPass account to redeem offer.

Editor's note: Even though DashPass is $9.99/month, many users say that it's totally worth it and we agree. If you have DashPass and love/hate it, please share why in the comments!

Comments (1)

warunamail
warunamail (L5)
1 day ago
Tomorrow
Reply
