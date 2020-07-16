Today only during Happy Hour, from 2pm to 7pm, Starbucks is offering buy one, get one free on any handcrafted beverage size grande or larger. Just download the mobile app [iOS or Android] to get the Happy Hour coupon and present to your cashier.



Note: excludes hot brewed coffee, hot brewed tea, ready-to-drink beverages, and Starbucks Reserve beverages.



Find your nearest location here.