Walmart has George Foreman Portable Gas Camp & Tailgate Grill (Gun Metal, GP200GM) on sale for $41.07. Shipping is free.



Features:

12+Servings - Gather up your friends



Portable - Take it camping, tailgating, and wherever else you want tasty grilled food.



Dishwasher-Safe Grill/Griddle Plate: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner?you can make them all!