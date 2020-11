Panera Bread just launched new Panera Duets for only $5.99 at participating locations. Opt for rapid pick-up via curbside or the cafe door, or get contact-free delivery at select locations.



Note: prices may vary by location.



New Panera Duets Include:

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup



Tuna and Ten Vegetable Soup



Greek Salad and Tomato Soup



Chicken Caesar and Chicken Noodle Soup