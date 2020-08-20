$5 Sandwich w/ Fries for National Seniors Day
$5.00
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: Today
About this Deal
|Today only, in honor of National Senior Citizens Day, Ruby Tuesday is offering a Sandwich with fries or tots for just $5.00 to all customers ages 60 years or older.
Find your nearest location here.
Note: must present valid ID to get offer.
Find more information in this Facebook post.
Related to this item:food dining restaurants Sandwiches food deals dining out Ruby Tuesday Meals
What's the matter?