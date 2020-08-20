Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$5 Sandwich w/ Fries for National Seniors Day

$5.00
In-Store
Expires: Today
Today only, in honor of National Senior Citizens Day, Ruby Tuesday is offering a Sandwich with fries or tots for just $5.00 to all customers ages 60 years or older.

Find your nearest location here.

Note: must present valid ID to get offer.

Find more information in this Facebook post.

Ruby Tuesday
