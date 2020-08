Missing Applebee's drinks of the month? Well, you can now score their Signature Cocktails to-go for only $4.00!



Choose from 3 signature cocktails:

House Margarita



Long Island Tea



Blue Lagoon Long Island Tea

Which will you choose? Hurry, these won't be around for too long!



Note: available to add-on to any takeout order. Must call-in to place your order. Must be 21+.