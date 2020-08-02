This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
ALDI
$2.99
Aug 01, 2020
Expires : 08/04/20
About this Deal
ALDI is offering these Crofton Fruit or Veggie Storers for only $2.99 in-store!
Also, shop their Crofton Snack Containers for the same price in-store!
Find your nearest store here.
Other Notable Containers:
