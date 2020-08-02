Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Crofton Fruit or Veggie & Snack Containers
$2.99
Aug 01, 2020
Expires : 08/04/20
17  Likes 1  Comments
5
About this Deal

ALDI is offering these Crofton Fruit or Veggie Storers for only $2.99 in-store!

Also, shop their Crofton Snack Containers for the same price in-store!

Find your nearest store here.

Other Notable Containers:

🏷 Deal Tags

aldi kitchen Kitchenware Food Storage Storage & Organization containers storage containers Crofton
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Aug 02, 2020
grate deal....
Likes Reply
