Target is offering Plas Glas 60-Piece Stackable BPA Free Plastic Food Storage Containers for only $14.49, regularly $20.99. Free standard shipping on $35 orders.





Includes :

(16) 1-cup small snack containers,



(8) 7-cup medium lunch containers,



(4) 9.5-cup large containers



(2) 11.5-cup extra-large containers with matching lids