How to Use a Footlocker Coupon Code Online Step-By-Step

Add your desired item(s) to the shopping bag.



Find and click the shopping bag icon located in the top right corner.





Find the â€œUsing a Promotional/Coupon Code?â€ box, enter your code and click â€œCalculate.â€





See discount applied to qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.



What are the Best Foot Locker Coupons?

How Do I Save the Most Money?

Foot Locker offers a wide variety of athletic apparel, accessories, and shoes including basketball shoes, Jordan shoes, running shoes and casual shoes. Top brands include Adidas, ASICS, Jordan, New Era, Nike, PUMA, and Under Armour (just to name a few)! For a more tailored shopping experience, check out Kids Foot Locker for boys and girls, and Lady Foot Locker for womenâ€™s athletic apparel, accessories, and shoes including the same top brands! Use Foot Locker coupons and discounts to save up to 75% off your order.The best coupon codes to look for are $20 off $120, 15% off $70, 10% off $50, and Free Shipping on $75+. These codes are ongoing offers and are freshly updated each month. You should never have to pay full price, just keep checking back for the updated promo codes!Shop all the best brands of shoes, clothing, and accessories from Nike, Jordan, Converse, adidas, Puma, Under Armour, New Balance, Reebok, Vans, and more! Keep in mind that all promo codes are for online shopping at FootLocker.com only. Printable coupons are much rarer, but you can still find great in-store sales and offers at DealsPlus.Foot Locker always has thousands of great shoes, clothes, fitness accessories and sporting goods discounted at up to 70% off in their sale and outlet section. While coupon codes donâ€™t work on every item site-wide, your best bet is to find items that happen to qualify for extra coupon discounts.Also, if you sign up for Foot Lockerâ€™s free VIP Club youâ€™ll get access to an exclusive $10 off $50 coupon plus more discounts and perks. This is the best way to score a $10 off printable coupon to use in-store!Not only do members get a one-time-use offer, they earn points on every purchase so the more you spend, the more you save. For instance, if you spend $300 in a year, you get upgraded to Platinum status, which means that every time you spend $100, $150, or $200 in a single purchase, youâ€™ll receive a free $10, $15, or $20 reward card. You also get access to exclusive products online and a special birthday discount.Check back for all the newest Foot Locker discounts, sales and deals at DealsPlus to save the most money on every order.