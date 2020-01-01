Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$20 OFF
Extra $20 Off $120+

Foot Locker is offering an extra $20 Off $120+ with this promo code used at online checkout! Shipping is free on $50 or on any order for FLX members.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
11 used today
$20 OFF
$20 Off $100 Coupon | Text Offer

Text this code to 31622 and opt-in to text alerts and you'll receive a coupon for $20 off $100 on your next order.

NOTE: Exclusions apply.More
10 used today - 6 comments
$150 OFF
$50-$150 Off Holiday Price Drops

7 used today
15% OFF
Extra 15% Off $99

Get an extra 15% off orders of $99 or more! Offer may only be valid with Apple Pay.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
6 used today
40% OFF
40% Off Classic Kicks

1 used today
Celebrate 12 Days of Greatness with Exclusive Releases

Expires 12/26/20
15% OFF
Official Foot Locker Coupon Page

This is the official page for Foot Locker Promo codes! Just add one of the codes on this page at checkout to receive your discount. Limit one per order.

Most common offers:
  • 15% off $75
  • 20% off $100
  • 25% off $200

    Only in awhile they will release a coupon for 20% off your entire order, with no minimum purchase required! These are the best coupons.

    Though coupon links to Foot Locker's official coupon page, we often have exclusive access to coupons not listed. So, be sure to subscribe to the very DealsPlus page. You'll be notified whenever one of these coupons are available.More
    1 used today - 13 comments
    35% OFF
    Up to 35% Off Nike Shoes On Sale

    3 used today
    50% OFF
    Up to 50% Off Price Drops

    Up to 40% off Shoes
    Up to 50% off Clothing
    Price Drops Under $50
    Price Drops $50 - $150    More
    FREE SHIPPING
    Free Shipping On $50

    2 used today
    Buy Online, Pick Up in Store

    60% OFF
    Up to 60% Off Top Brands | Big Savings

    Find items from ASICS, Converse, Jordan, Nike, New Balance, PUMA, Reebok, Vans, adidas and more! All for up to 60% off. No code necessary.More
    Stay Warm This Winter! Shop UGG Footwear

    Back to School At Foot Locker

    New Arrivals in The House of Hoops

    Peace, Love, and Basketball Collection

    45% OFF
    Up to 45% Off Adidas On Sale

    50% OFF
    Up to 50% Off Apparel On Sale

    2 used today
    FREE SHIPPING
    Free Shipping & Rewards | Flx Rewards

    Join the NEW Foot Locker rewards program for free! Members get free shipping on every order and earn rewards to use towards their next purchase. After you spend a certain amount of money each year, you'll be upgraded to X2 and X3 levels of membership.

    Perks:
    • Earn XPoints Across All Brands
    • Free Standard Shipping
    • Access to FLX Rewards Center
    • FLX Surprise Birthday Gift
    • Member Only Sales & Events
    • Bonus XPoint Promotions
    • Access to Events
    • Redeem XPoints for Head Starts
    • Head Starts for Hot Launches

    X2
    $300-499 Yearly Spend
    • 2,000 bonus XPoints when you activate your account
    • Early Access to Events
    X3
    $500+ Yearly Spend
    • 3,000 bonus XPoints when you activate your account
    • Access to Invitation Only Events
    • Gift w/ Purchase Promotions
    • FLX Photo Opportunities
    40% OFF
    Up to 40% Off Footwear On Sale

    15% OFF
    15% Off Active Military & Veterans Discount

    Fool Locker provides discounts for active duty military, retirees, and registered dependents. To receive your discount just verify your account with SheerID. During step 3 of checkout (Payment) you'll have the option to 'Add Military Discount,' if you're signed into your Foot Locker account.More
    2 comments
    50% OFF
    Up to 50% Off Sale Items

    Foot Locker carries all the top brands of shoes, clothing, accessories and more for the whole family. Sop Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, & more top brands. Be sure to stack these sale items with a Foot Locker coupon code to save even more money on your purchase!More
    7 comments

    About Foot Locker

    Foot Locker offers a wide variety of athletic apparel, accessories, and shoes including basketball shoes, Jordan shoes, running shoes and casual shoes. Top brands include Adidas, ASICS, Jordan, New Era, Nike, PUMA, and Under Armour (just to name a few)! For a more tailored shopping experience, check out Kids Foot Locker for boys and girls, and Lady Foot Locker for womenâ€™s athletic apparel, accessories, and shoes including the same top brands! Use Foot Locker coupons and discounts to save up to 75% off your order.

    How to Use a Footlocker Coupon Code Online Step-By-Step

    1. Add your desired item(s) to the shopping bag.

    2. Find and click the shopping bag icon located in the top right corner.
    3. Find the â€œUsing a Promotional/Coupon Code?â€ box, enter your code and click â€œCalculate.â€
    4. See discount applied to qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.
    What are the Best Foot Locker Coupons?


    The best coupon codes to look for are $20 off $120, 15% off $70, 10% off $50, and Free Shipping on $75+. These codes are ongoing offers and are freshly updated each month. You should never have to pay full price, just keep checking back for the updated promo codes!

    Shop all the best brands of shoes, clothing, and accessories from Nike, Jordan, Converse, adidas, Puma, Under Armour, New Balance, Reebok, Vans, and more! Keep in mind that all promo codes are for online shopping at FootLocker.com only. Printable coupons are much rarer, but you can still find great in-store sales and offers at DealsPlus.

    How Do I Save the Most Money?


    Foot Locker always has thousands of great shoes, clothes, fitness accessories and sporting goods discounted at up to 70% off in their sale and outlet section. While coupon codes donâ€™t work on every item site-wide, your best bet is to find items that happen to qualify for extra coupon discounts.

    Also, if you sign up for Foot Lockerâ€™s free VIP Club youâ€™ll get access to an exclusive $10 off $50 coupon plus more discounts and perks. This is the best way to score a $10 off printable coupon to use in-store!

    Not only do members get a one-time-use offer, they earn points on every purchase so the more you spend, the more you save. For instance, if you spend $300 in a year, you get upgraded to Platinum status, which means that every time you spend $100, $150, or $200 in a single purchase, youâ€™ll receive a free $10, $15, or $20 reward card. You also get access to exclusive products online and a special birthday discount.

    Check back for all the newest Foot Locker discounts, sales and deals at DealsPlus to save the most money on every order.