Forever 21 Coupons & Promo Codes 2020

Coupon of the Day
30% OFF
Code

Extra 30% Off 3+ Sale Items

Right now, Forever 21 is offering an extra 30% off when you buy 3 or more sale items and enter this promo code at checkout! Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more.More
Get Coupon Code
57 used today - Expires 12/17/20
30% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

30% Off Jackets, Sweaters, and Outerwear

Get Deal
80% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 80% Off Sale Styles

Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 70% Off Gift Savings

Get Deal
Expires 12/25/20
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Off Swim

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Off Birthday Steals

Save up to 50% off birthday steals at Forever 21.More
Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 70% Off Sale

Save up to 70% off sale items at Forever 21! No coupon code is required, prices are as marked.More
Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

50% Off The Party Shop

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Workwear

Get Deal
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off First Purchase | Email Sign Up

Get a 20% off coupon sent to your email from Forever 21 when you sign up for their email subscription. You can scroll down to the bottom of their homepage and enter your email address.

Want to get a 20% off coupon for your regular price purchase? Apply for their credit card!

Offer Details:
  • Coupon is valid for one-time use only.
  • Offer expires within 7 days after you receive your welcome email.
  • Your unique code is valid for online purchases only.
  • Offer excludes gift cards, e-gift certificates, Branded Shop, taxes, shipping and handling fees.
  • Offer is not valid with other promo codes.
  • No adjustments will be made for previous purchases.

Other Ways to Save Money:
  • Sign up for DealsPlus email alerts to be notified whenever their best coupons become live!
  • Get free shipping on orders over $50 (with no minimum or on orders over $21, when available)
  • Get a 10% off student discount when you verify your status with UNiDAYS
  • Get your order now and pay later with Afterpay
  • Check out Forever 21's coupon page to find all official sales and couponsMore
Get Deal
FREE PICKUP
Sale

Free In-Store Pickup

Forever 21 is offering free in-store pickup when your order is less than $50! Otherwise, you can get free shipping to your home on orders over $50.

Offer Details:
  • You will be billed when your order is shipped.
  • It will take 5-7 business days for your order to be ready, and you will get an email notification.
  • Your order will be held for 10 days at your pick up store.
  • You have within 30 days for an exvhange, store credit or refund.

How Do I Pick Up My Order?
  • There will be a designated pickup area near the registers.
  • You can also ask an associate for help in finding the pickup area.
  • Only the recipient listed on the order is authorized to pick up the order.
  • Simply provide a valid photo ID (driver's license, passport or military ID) with your order number at the pickup area.

Other Ways to Save:
  • Sign up for Forever 21's emails at the bottom of their page and get 10% off your first purchase
  • Check out Forever 21's coupon page to find official coupons and sales
  • Shop the sale section for discounts on all clothingMore
Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Swim

Get Deal
Sale

$10 & Under 'Final Few' Sale

Get Deal
30% OFF
Code

25% Off Purchase + Extra 30% Off Sale

Get Coupon Code
75% OFF
Sale

Up to 75% Off Outlet Deals

Get Deal
1 comment
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Dresses

Get Deal
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Swimwear & Accessories

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Sale

Get Deal

About Forever 21

Forever 21 is one of the top 5 clothing stores in America. Once a small clothing store for teens and young women, they now produce thousands of affordable, trendy clothing, shoes, and accessories for juniors and young women, as well as an expanding line of men's clothes, plus size apparel, maternity wear, and kids' clothing. While a large part of their success can be attributed to their cheap prices, undoubtedly, these popular Forever 21 coupons and promo codes are a large part of their success. You can save an extra 10-50% off your order throughout the year.

How to redeem coupon codes online (step-by-step instructions):

  1. Add your desired item(s) to the bag.

  2. Find and click the shopping bag icon located in the top right corner.
    forever21

  3. Click the link that says â€œEnter Promotion Code (If Applicable)â€ to open the promo code box.
    forever21

  4. When the box opens, enter your code there and click â€œApply.â€
    forever21

  5. See discount applied to qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.
    forever21


Be aware that most 10% off coupon codes work on regular-price items only, while others will work on specific categories such as denim, outerwear, shoes, or beauty products. Read the description carefully so you donâ€™t waste time shopping for items that won't qualify for the extra discount.

What are the best Forever 21 coupons?

We often see a 10% off coupon code floating around, as well as tiered discounts where the more you spend, the more you save. However, the best coupons weâ€™ve seen work on top of already discounted sale items. For instance, buy one, get one free offers and an extra 30-50% off coupon that works on all sale and clearance merchandise. Just keep in mind that when that coupon arrives, the best deals sell out by the minute!

If no offer is available at the moment, new customers qualify for a 15% off coupon with any new subscription to their store newsletters. Itâ€™s free, plus youâ€™ll be the first to know of new promotions, events, and style arrivals.

How can I save the most money?

The best way to save money at Forever 21 is by stacking a promo code with an already discounted purchase. By doing so, you could save up to 90% off! If no promo codes are available, every day, you can shop new 'Flash Deals' where every deal is 21% off plus free shipping when you spend $50 or more. This includes a few clothes, shoes or accessories from every category! It could be 21% off a new dress, a pair of boots, necklaces, earrings, blouses, leggings and more.

You can also find great deals on menâ€™s shirts, jackets and denim, as well as plus sized clothing and girlsâ€™ fashion here.

Be sure to check out the main sale section, where hundreds of clothes, shoes, jewelry, and fashion accessories are available starting at just $1.

Lastly, you can also check out todayâ€™s Style Deals. It could be a $6 dress, a $3 tank top, or a $1 bracelet! New items are added every week, and you can shop by price: under $5, under $10, under $15 and under $20. These qualify for most coupon discounts and free shipping on $50, too.