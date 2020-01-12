Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Smashburger Coupons

Smashburger

Today Only! BOGO Free Crispy Chicken Sandwich
BOGO
Jan 12, 2020
Expires : 01/12/20
About this Deal

To launch their new menu item, today only (1/12), Smashburger is offering BOGO Free Crispy Chicken Sandwich!

Find your nearest Smashburger here.

See this offer in their Twitter post here.

See more info in this news article here.

Note: valid at participating locations.

💬 5  Comments

stewartcherek
Jan 12, 2020
Sale is now effective
DealsorNoDeals
Jan 10, 2020
Didn't even know that Smashburger had chicken sandwiches :) here's some more info on this deal:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smashburger-announces-new-comfort4all-crispy-chicken-bogo-deal-on-january-12-300984702.html
stewartcherek
Jan 10, 2020
Great details :) very informative 👍. Thank you
stewartcherek
Jan 10, 2020
https://smashburger.com/ link to site starts 1/12
stewartcherek
Jan 10, 2020
Effective 1/12
