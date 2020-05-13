2 Free Tickets for Healthcare Workers
About this Deal
|For a limited time, Qatar Airways is offering 2 Economy Class tickets to healthcare workers for free! Just fill out this form and get your 2 tickets (one healthcare professional and one companion).
Note: you must present the original medical identification at the airport check-in desk at the time of departure.
Who is Eligible:
