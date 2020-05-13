Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2 Free Tickets for Healthcare Workers

For a limited time, Qatar Airways is offering 2 Economy Class tickets to healthcare workers for free! Just fill out this form and get your 2 tickets (one healthcare professional and one companion).

Note: you must present the original medical identification at the airport check-in desk at the time of departure.

Who is Eligible:
  • Doctors
  • Medical practitioners
  • Nurses, Paramedics
  • Lab Technicians
  • Clinical Researchers
  • Pharmacists

Comments (3)

DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
May 13, 2020
Make a small edit on this deal. We'll approve you for credit and un-approve the current MM
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
May 13, 2020
Ok. Thank You
