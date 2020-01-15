Snapfish is offering a 100 4x6 prints for just 1¢ each when you use code JN100PNY at checkout! Shipping fees vary.



Shopping for more? Use code FREESHIP29 on orders $29+ to get free shipping.



Note: offer excludes collage prints.



Product Details:

Printed on quality Crystal Archive Photographic Paper



Our paper lasts decades before fading, up to 70 years



Photographic Paper comes in your choice of matte or gloss finishes



When available, True Digital format produces an unmodified 4x5.3 print