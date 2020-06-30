Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Taco Bell Coupons

Taco Bell

Today Only! Free Chalupa Cravings Box
Free $5.00
Jun 30, 2020
Expires : 06/30/20
About this Deal

Today only, Taco Bell is offering their Chalupa Cravings Box for free for all Taco Bell account holders [free to join]. Order ahead at any participating store for drive-thru pickup only.

Find your nearest location here.

Included in Chalupa Cravings Box:
  • Chalupa Supreme
  • Beefy 5-Layer Burrito-Crunchy Taco
  • Cinnamon Twists
  • Medium Fountain Drink

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
minamesk
minamesk (L5)
Jun 30, 2020
Website locked up all day
pookers1
pookers1 (L1)
Jun 30, 2020
free taco bell great
