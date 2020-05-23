This deal is expired!
Free 1 Million Flag Giveaway
|Today only, in honor of Memorial Day, Ace Hardware, in collaboration with the VFW, is giving away 1 Million American Flags for free to customers in-store! Absolutely no purchase is necessary, simply head to your nearest store to receive your flag.
Find your nearest store here.
Note: While supplies last. Limit one flag per customer.
