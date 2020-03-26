Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Airbnb

Free AirBnb Housing for COVID-19 Responders
Mar 26, 2020
AirBnb just announced that they are partnering with hosts to connect 100,000 healthcare providers with free housing in response to the coronavirus pandemic. By offering free housing, healthcare providers, relief workers, and first responders can stay close to their patients, as well as keep a safe distance from their own families.

There are two ways that you can help this new program: by helping to host or helping to donate.

Helping to Host:
Provide a clean, safe, and convenient place to stay for COVID-19 responders. You can choose to offer your place for free, however if you can't, then AirBnb is waiving any fees. Offer your space here.

Helping to Donate:
Any donations made will go directly to partner organizations that support COVID-19 responders who need to stay near hospitals and isolated from their families. Donate here now.

