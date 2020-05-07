This deal is expired!
Free Tax Prep Services for All Frontline Workers
Free
$89.00
Expires: 05/31/20
About this Deal
|In honor of their courageous work during the coronavirus pandemic, frontline workers can now get Tax Prep Services for free from H&R Block.
If you're a first responder or healthcare worker, you can now file federal and state tax returns for free using H&R Block's Tax Pro Go until May 31st.
Simply head here to get started.
Note: to qualify, you will need to upload a photo of your work ID.
