Free Tax Prep Services for All Frontline Workers

Free $89.00
Expires: 05/31/20
In honor of their courageous work during the coronavirus pandemic, frontline workers can now get Tax Prep Services for free from H&R Block.

If you're a first responder or healthcare worker, you can now file federal and state tax returns for free using H&R Block's Tax Pro Go until May 31st.

Simply head here to get started.

Note: to qualify, you will need to upload a photo of your work ID.

