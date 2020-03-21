This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Free
Mar 21, 2020
Expires : 04/30/20
20 Likes 1 Comments
9See Deal
About this Deal
|
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, there is a severe shortage of available blood. To help, Amazon has partnered with The Red Cross to offer a $5 Amazon Gift Card when you donate blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma anytime between April 1st – 30th.
Schedule your appointment easily online! Instructions for how to claim your gift card will be e-mailed to you about 30 days after your attempted donation is made.
🏷 Deal TagsFree Amazon Gift Card Donations Amazon.com American Red Cross
What's the matter?