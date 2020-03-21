Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$5 Amazon Gift Card with Blood Donation
Mar 21, 2020
Expires : 04/30/20
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, there is a severe shortage of available blood. To help, Amazon has partnered with The Red Cross to offer a $5 Amazon Gift Card when you donate blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma anytime between April 1st – 30th.

Schedule your appointment easily online! Instructions for how to claim your gift card will be e-mailed to you about 30 days after your attempted donation is made.

Free Amazon Gift Card Donations Amazon.com American Red Cross
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 21, 2020
