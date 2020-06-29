Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Apple

Now Open! Free Kids Summer Camp at Home
Free
Jun 29, 2020
Expires : 07/31/20
28  Likes 3  Comments
About this Deal

Apple is offering Kids Summer Camps at Home for free! Your kids will have the chance to explore coding, music, art, moviemaking and more.

Choose a Date & Session:

Offer Details:
  • For: ages 8 to 12
  • Cost: free
  • Length: three 90-minute sessions
  • Find your nearest store here

💬 3  Comments

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 14, 2019
Hooray! now mi ears can eat grass ... A Jamaican saying/ proverbs when the kids are not around making a lot of noise. Awesome deal.... let me go tell my friend in America about this.🙆‍♀️👌👍
Adamson60
Adamson60 (L1)
Jun 15, 2019
good
charisma00777
charisma00777 (L2)
May 20, 2019
Good deal!
