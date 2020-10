Need an activity for you little ones? Barnes & Noble is now offering Virtual Storytime for free through the month of April and May!



Watch a reading of Little Joe Chickapig in this YouTube video.



Upcoming Storytime Events:

April 11: The Great Eggscape!



April 18: The Lorax



April 25: Dear Boy



April 25: Dear Girl



May 1: Yawns Are Coming!



May 2: Bear Came Along