Wireless Zone Coupons

Wireless Zone

Free Backpack w/ School Supplies (1pm-4pm)
Jul 26, 2020
Expires : 07/26/20
Today only, from 1 PM to 4 PM, participating Verizon Wireless Zone locations will be giving away free Backpack & School Supplies while supplies last!

Note: Limit is one per child and the child must be present.

Find your nearest Verizon store here.

school supplies Kids freebies school Back To School Free Backpacks Verizon
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Jul 20, 2019
tomorrow
