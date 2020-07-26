This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Wireless Zone
Free
Jul 26, 2020
Expires : 07/26/20
10 Likes 1 Comments
9See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only, from 1 PM to 4 PM, participating Verizon Wireless Zone locations will be giving away free Backpack & School Supplies while supplies last!
Note: Limit is one per child and the child must be present.
Find your nearest Verizon store here.
🏷 Deal Tagsschool supplies Kids freebies school Back To School Free Backpacks Verizon
What's the matter?