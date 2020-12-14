Back for Fall 2020! Now through December 14, you can apply to become a Toy Tester for the children's toy company Step2.



Though Step2 hasn't released a list of toys available to test, all you need to do is fill out the form here to apply. The form only takes a few minutes and lasts for the entire year. All applicants will be notified by email if they are selected.



If you're chosen, then you will receive free toys to test! You will have 14 days from receiving the toy to post a product review on Step2.com and provide 2 photos featuring the toy. You will also need to share at least one of those photos on Social Media.



Interested? Apply here today!