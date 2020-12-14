Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Become a Step2 Toy Tester for Fall 2020

Offer
Expires: 12/14/20
Step 2 Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Back for Fall 2020! Now through December 14, you can apply to become a Toy Tester for the children's toy company Step2.

Though Step2 hasn't released a list of toys available to test, all you need to do is fill out the form here to apply. The form only takes a few minutes and lasts for the entire year. All applicants will be notified by email if they are selected.

If you're chosen, then you will receive free toys to test! You will have 14 days from receiving the toy to post a product review on Step2.com and provide 2 photos featuring the toy. You will also need to share at least one of those photos on Social Media.

Interested? Apply here today!

Related to this item:

freebies toys Free kids toys tester jobs survey free toys
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
Amazon
SmartLab Toys Bing Bang Bounce
Amazon
$14.04 $39.99
Amazon
Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Cutie Pie Butterfly Binoculars - Pretend Play Toy
Amazon
$3.49 $6.99
Amazon
Melissa & Doug Seaside Sidekicks Nesting Pails
Amazon
$4.99 $9.99
AliExpress
US $6.46 15% OFF|1pc 45/70/90cm Cartoon Smile Carrot Plush Toy Cute Simulation Vegetable Carrot Pillow Dolls Stuffed Soft Toys for Children Gift|Stuffed & Plush Plants| - AliExpress
AliExpress
$6.46 $7.60
Cashback Available
Amazon
Baby Einstein Creative Composer Musical Toy Gift Set, Ages 3 Months +
Amazon
$40.57
Amazon
Learning Resources Farmer's Market Color Sorting Set, Homeschool, Play Food, Fruits and Vegetables Toy, 30 Piece Set, Ages 3+
Amazon
$25.99 $39.99
Amazon
Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Aliens Figures, 4.4 in / 11.18 Cm Tall, 3 Posable Character Figures for Kids 3 Years and Older [Amazon Exclusive]
Amazon
$12.10 $12.99
Amazon
WowWee Pixie Belles - Interactive Enchanted Animal Toy
Amazon
$9.99 $14.99
Amazon
WowWee Pixie Belles - Esme (White) - Interactive Enchanted Animal Toy
Amazon
$9.99 $14.99
Amazon
WowWee Pixie Belles - Interactive Enchanted Animal Rosie. Pink
Amazon
$7.99 $14.99
Amazon
Lumies Dazzle Gogo / 59% Off / Amazon
Amazon
$8.99 $19.99
Amazon
Fingerlings Glitter Monkey - Sugar (White Glitter) - Interactive Baby Pet - By WowWee
Amazon
$12.99 $17.99
Amazon
Hotdor Sprinkle & Splash Play Mat 68" Sprinkler for Kids Outdoor Water Toys for 3-12 Year Old Boys Girls Children Outdoor Party Sprinkler Toy Splash Pad
Amazon
$27.99 $29.99
Amazon
Nanables Small House Sweetness Town 3-Pack #2: Cupcake Place, Milk & Cookie Mill, & Kettle Corner Bistro
Amazon
$11.99 $16.99
Amazon
Capsule Chix HoloGlow Collection, 4.5 Inch Small Doll with Capsule Machine Unboxing and Mix and Match Fashions and Accessories
Amazon
$6.99 $14.99
Amazon
Journey Girls Vet Center and Yellow Lab - Amazon Exclusive
Amazon
$17.99 $24.99
Amazon
Berenguer Boutique 15" Soft Body Baby Doll - Open/Close Eyes- Perfect for Children 2+ Designed By Berenguer
Amazon
$15.99 $24.99
Amazon
JC Toys 3-Piece Pink Accessory Gift Set Includes Bottle, Pacifier, and Rattle Fits Most Dolls - Ages 2+ - Designed By Berenguer Boutique Baby Doll, Pink
Amazon
$5.99 $7.16
Amazon
Minnie’s Bowfabulous Home - Branded Mailer
Amazon
$29.99 $34.99
Amazon
DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free Spirit Sounds & Action Mystery, Multi-Color (39283)
Amazon
$10.99 $15.99
Amazon
L.O.L. Surprise! Lils with Lil Pets or Sisters (3 Pack), Multicolor
Amazon
$15.99 $20.99