Target

Target

Free LEGO 52-Piece Set w/ LEGO Purchase
FREE SHIPPING
Free W/P
Mar 10, 2020
Expires : 03/14/20
Through March 14th, head to Target where you can score a free LEGO Classic Creative Blue Bricks Starter Set with $24.99+ purchase of select LEGO sets both in-store and online! Shipping is free on $35+ orders.

Free LEGO Set Details:
  • Number of Pieces: 52
  • Inspire kids ages 4+ to build, create and imagine
  • Mix and match with other LEGO Classic bricks and sets for even more creative play
  • Easy-to-follow instructions for 3 models get the imaginative play started right away

