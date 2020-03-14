Through March 14th, head to Target where you can score a free LEGO Classic Creative Blue Bricks Starter Set with $24.99+ purchase of select LEGO sets both in-store and online! Shipping is free on $35+ orders.



Free LEGO Set Details:

Number of Pieces: 52

Inspire kids ages 4+ to build, create and imagine

Mix and match with other LEGO Classic bricks and sets for even more creative play

Easy-to-follow instructions for 3 models get the imaginative play started right away