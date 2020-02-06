Now through 6/2, Burger King is offering a Whopper for free when you follow instructions below.



Find your nearest location here.



Offer Details:

Download the Burger King app for iOS or Android

Open the app and scroll down until you see the offer for “National Burger Day”

Click the offer and enter code LUCKYWHOPPER

Can't see your coupon? Press "Refresh My Offers" on the Offers tab