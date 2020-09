T-Mobile is offering BOGO Free Samsung Smartphones when you follow the instructions below. Also, get free 2-day shipping when you use code 2DAY at checkout.



How to:

Join T-Mobile with 2+ qualifying lines of service

Purchase a one of the following on a monthly payment plan:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy S10, or Galaxy S10e Purchase a second device of equal or lesser value on a monthly payment plan

Receive 24 monthly bill credits totaling either the full value of the second device!

Other Notable Offers:

Free iPhone 11 w/ Eligible Trade-in



Free Smartphones w/ New Account