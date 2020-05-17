This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Free Guac for Select Rewards Members
Free
Expires: 05/20/20
About this Deal
|Select Chipotle rewards members can get a free topping or side of guacamole with the purchase of an entree.
Note: This offer's availability depends on each account, so make sure to check your account for your personal expiration date.
Related to this item:food restaurants freebies Chipotle free food Reward Members saving tips free guac
What's the matter?